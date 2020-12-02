हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vivo

Vivo V20 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 765G launched in India --Check out price, specs and more

The new addition to the Vivo V-series is available in two colour options - sunset melody and midnight jazz.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 765G launched in India --Check out price, specs and more

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday launched its most powerful smartphone in the V20 series called the V20 Pro 5G in India for 29,990. 

The new addition to the Vivo V-series is available in two colour options - sunset melody and midnight jazz.

"The V series line up has always focused on providing industry-leading camera innovation and trendy design aesthetics. The recent success of V20 SE and V20 in India is a testimony of our commitment to drive customer-centric innovation. With Pro version under V20 series we are hopeful to witness a similar response from the Indian customers," Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement. 

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. 

The smartphone is built with an ultra-sleek and light design, measuring 7.39mm and weighing only 170g. The device comes with AG Matte Glass adding a soft and delicate touch, as well as Dual Tone Step.

The device runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. 

There is a dual selfie camera setup that includes a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. 

The front camera is also packed with new and exciting features like double exposure and 4K selfie video @60fps, it lets you create striking personalised videos with amazing 4K resolution.

There is a 4,000mAh battery that provides all the power and supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging technology.

Vivo
