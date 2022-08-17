New Delhi: Vivo is going to launch the Vivo V25 Pro, V25 at an online event today (August 17). The phone's launch event will begin at 12 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the company's official channel. For quite some time, Vivo and Flipkart have been releasing the teaser of the phone. Several rumors have been rife regarding the key specs of the device but some of its features have also been revealed via a microsite.

The company recently confirmed that the Vivo V25 Pro will have a triple rear camera and a 64-megapixel main camera setup. The refresh rate of the phone will be 120 Hz.

Here're all the details of the Vivo V25 and Vivo V25 Pro

Price of Vivo V25 Pro

The price of the Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25 has yet to be announced officially. Despite the fact that this premium is expected to be in the mid-range. As per the leaked report, the Vivo V25 Pro will cost around Rs 40,000, while the non-pro variant will cost Rs 30,000.

Key specifications of Vivo V25 Pro, V25

The Vivo V25 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimension 1300 processor. The phone will have a triple camera setup on the back. It will have a 64MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and vlog mode, as well as hybrid image stabilisation. The phone will have a 4830mAh battery and support 66W Flash Charge fast charging. Aside from that, the phone will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 8GB of extended RAM.

Vivo has yet to confirm anything regarding the launch of the non-pro variant Vivo V25. As per the previous leaks, the phone will have a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC or a MediaTek Dimension 1200 SoC.

The non-pro variant will sport the same triple rear camera setup as the Pro model expected. The Vivo V25 is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 44w or 66W fast charging support.