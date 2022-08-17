New Delhi: Vivo has launched the Vivo V25 Pro at a web event today (August 17). The company's official channel provided a live webcast of the phone's debut event started at 12 p.m. The teaser for the phone has been released by Vivo and Flipkart for a while.

The main specifications of the devices have been the subject of numerous rumors, but the features have been made public after the launch event. The Vivo V25 Pro comprises a triple back camera arrangement and a 64-megapixel main camera setup, the company just disclosed. The phone will have a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Buyers have to wait to get the device in their hands but the sale of the phone will start today (August 17) at 3:00 PM. Consumers can order the phone on the ongoing sale.

Vivo V25 Pro cost

The price of the Vivo V25 Pro has been announced officially. The flagship device 8+128 GB variant costs Rs 35,999 while the 12+256 GB variant costs Rs 39,999. The phone is available in Pure Black and sailing Blue colors. Consumers can get it in just Rs 29,999 by taking benefit of the offers.

Offers on Vivo V25 Pro and Vivo V25

Customers can get an instant discount of Rs 3500 on the HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions. The offer will valid from August 17 to August 31, 2022. Buyers can also avail of the benefit of Rs 3000 on the exchange of an old phone.

Key specs of the Vivo V25 Pro and V25

The MediaTek Dimension 1300 CPU will power the Vivo V25 Pro. On the rear of the phone, there will be three cameras. It sports a 64MP main camera with hybrid and optical image stabilisation (OIS), vlog mode, and other features.

The phone will enable 66W Flash Charge quick charging and have a 4830mAh battery. In addition, the phone will offer up to 8GB of expanded RAM and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Vivo hasn't officially announced anything about the Vivo V25's non-pro variant's arrival. The phone would boast a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, according to earlier rumors. It will be driven by either a MediaTek Dimension 1200 SoC or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The triple rear camera configuration found on the pro model will also be present on the non-pro model. A 4,500mAh battery that supports 44w or 66W rapid charging powers the Vivo V25.