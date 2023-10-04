Vivo V29 & Vivo V29 Pro Starting At At ₹32,999 Launched In India; Check Specs, Features & More

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has introduced two new devices, the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro, to its V series in India. These devices, initially launched globally on August 2, are making their highly anticipated debut in India, just in time for the festive season. Let's delve into the details of these new additions and what they bring to the table.

Vivo V29 Pricing and Availability

The Vivo V29 is competitively priced at ₹32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and ₹36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Buyers can choose from three striking colors: Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red, and Space Black. The device will be available for purchase from October 17 through Flipkart, the Vivo online store, and authorized retail outlets across the country.

On the other hand, the Vivo V29 Pro comes with a price tag of ₹39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and ₹42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It is available in the captivating colors of Himalayan Blue and Space Black. Buyers can get their hands on this device starting October 10 from Flipkart, the Vivo online store, and authorized retail outlets.

Vivo V29 Specifications at a Glance

Operating System: Both the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro run on Android 13 out of the box, with Funtouch OS 13 layered on top.

Display: These smartphones feature a generous 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals.

Vivo V29 Performance Matters

Vivo V29: This model is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset and offers two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

Vivo V29 Pro: Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, the V29 Pro also comes in two variants: 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

Vivo V29 Camera Capabilities

Vivo V29: It boasts a triple-camera setup at the back, comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP bokeh lens. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP front camera.

Vivo V29 Pro: This device offers an even more potent camera setup. At the rear, you'll find a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP portrait lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is also a 50MP powerhouse.

Vivo V29 Design and Build

Both devices exhibit a sleek and stylish design. Their dimensions, weight, and back material are crafted to provide a comfortable and visually appealing experience.

Vivo V29 Battery and Charging

Battery: The Vivo V29 and V29 Pro are equipped with reliable batteries. While the V29 features a 4,600mAh battery, the V29 Pro comes with a 4,505mAh battery.

Fast Charging: Charging is swift with an impressive 80W fast charging capability for the V29 Pro.

Vivo V29 Additional Features

These smartphones offer an array of features, including stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensors, dual SIM support, and more. They also support various connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, and GPS. Additionally, they are equipped with advanced sensors such as accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope.

The launch of the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro adds exciting options to the Indian smartphone market. With their robust performance, impressive camera capabilities, and attractive design, they aim to compete with other popular devices in their segment. The availability of different configurations and colors allows users to choose the variant that best suits their preferences.

As the festive season approaches, these smartphones provide an appealing choice for those looking to upgrade their mobile devices without breaking the bank. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a multitasker, or simply in search of a reliable smartphone, the Vivo V29 and V29 Pro are worth considering in your quest for a feature-packed yet budget-friendly device.