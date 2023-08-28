Vivo V29e Launching Today: How To Watch Livestream, India Timings And Other Details

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Vivo is all set to launch the Vivo V29e in India on Monday. The smartphone, is one of the most eagerly awaited phone from from Vivo.

Vivo V29e India Launch Time, LiveStreaming And Other Details

Vivo V29e will be launched at 12 PM in India today. You can watch the live launch of the smartphoneon the company’s official twitter and YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also visit the company's website https://www.vivo.com/in to watch the launch live.



Vivo V29e smartphone's major features, colour options, and design components has already been leaked in the media ahead of its official unveiling.

Vivo V29e Expected Price

As per the leaked reports, Vivo V29e may be available with two storage options, said The Techoutlook. The initial model, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is anticipated to cost Rs. 26,999. The second model, which has 8GB of RAM and a bigger 256GB storage space, might make its debut in India at a slightly higher price point of Rs. 28,999.

Vivo V29e Expected Features

According to media sources, the Vivo V29e would feature a top punch hole cutout in the middle of a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Arctic Red and Arctic Blue are the two distinct colour options for this smartphone.

The forthcoming Vivo V29e's camera arrangement is anticipated to include two circular camera islands housing a dual rear camera configuration. A rear-mounted 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera may work in conjunction with the primary 64-megapixel camera to provide OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) capability.

The phone is believed to come with an excellent 50-megapixel front-facing camera to take selfies and enable video calls.

According to another rumour, the Vivo V29e would include a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,300 nit maximum brightness, 360Hz PWM dimming capability, and a remarkable 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Snapdragon 695 SoC is anticipated to power this smartphone, which will also have 8GB of RAM for lag-free performance. According to reports, the phone has a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging.