Vivo V40 Goes On First Sale In India WIth Zeiss Camera; Check Price And Introductory Offers

New Delhi: Vivo V40 Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the mid-range Vivo V40 smartphone in India. Now, the Vivo V40 goes on sale in the country. The newly launched smartphone sports a camera system co-engineered with the German optics brand Zeiss. It offers a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) camera features for editing and enhancing images.

The smartphone comes in three colour options: Ganges Blue, Titanium Grey and Lotus Purple. It is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage models.

Vivo V40 Price In India And Availability:

The smartphone costs Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model. The 8GB+256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 36,999 and Rs 41,999 for the 12GB+512GB version. The phone is now available in India through the Vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Vivo V40 Introductory Offers In India

Consumers can enjoy an instant 10% cashback on the purchase of the Vivo V40 smartphone. As part of the Vivo upgrade program, the company is offering up to 10% exchange bonus on trade-in deals with SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First Bank cards, and more.

Adding further, Vivo is offering a six months of free accidental and liquid damage coverage with smartphone purchases. For offline purchases, a twelve-month zero down payment option is available. Online shoppers can benefit from a no-cost EMI plan of up to six months.

Vivo V40 Specifications:

The phone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. It is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

It is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup co-engineered with Zeiss including a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and AF and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera.

For selfies and video chats, both handsets boast a 50-megapixel front camera. The smartphone supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.