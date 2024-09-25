Vivo V40e Launched In India With 50MP Selfie Camera, Starting At Rs 28,999; Check Specs, Price, Availability

Vivo V40e India Launch: Vivo has launched the Vivo V40e smartphone in the Indian market. The phone comes in Royal Bronze and Mint Green colour options. It is offered in 8GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+256GB storage models.

The Vivo V40e smartphone uses a curved display with a punch-hole and has up to three years of major Android OS and four years of security updates. The phone packs with special heat-dissipation materials to reduce the device temperature by up to 7 degrees. On the software front, the handset runs Funtouch OS 14 with Android 14 out of the box.

Vivo V40e Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs 28,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM+128GB. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM+256GB costs Rs 30,999. Consumers can purchase the Vivo V40e smartphone on October 2. The Pre-booking starts today via Flipkart, Vivo online and retail stores, Reliance Digital, Croma and more.

Vivo V40e Specifications:

The Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, ensuring efficient performance for daily tasks and gaming. The device packs a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging for quick top-ups.

On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50MP ultra-wide shooter at the front.

Moreover, the handset packs an IP64 dust and water resistance, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and Aura Light for enhanced photos.