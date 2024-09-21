Vivo V40e India Launch Officially Announced; Could Debut With AI Eraser; Check Expected Specs

Vivo V40e India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has announced the official launch date of the Vivo V40e smartphone in the Indian market. The newly-launched smartphone will come in Royal Bronze and Mint Green colour options.

The phone is expected to come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants. Moreover, the company has revealed that the Vivo V40e will come with an AI Eraser to remove unwanted objects from photos and an AI Photo Enhancer as well. It is important to note that the upcoming smartphone has an updated design over its predecessor -Vivo V30e.

Vivo V40e India Launch And Price

The smartphone will launch on September 25 at 12:00pm IST. The price of the handset is expected to come in between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in India.

Vivo V40e Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.77-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is confirmed to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

The company is expected to give 98 hours of music playback and 20 hours of YouTube playback. On the optics front, the smartphone could feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS + EIS, 4K video recording support, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with Aura Light at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is a 50 MP shooter on the front.

The phone could be a 7.49mm thin build and 183 grams weight. The processor details of the Vivo V40e smartphone is yet to be officially announced. However, the phone is tipped to ship with MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC.