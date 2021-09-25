Vivo X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ to launch in India on September 30: Check features and more

After launching its flagship X70 series in China in early September, Vivo is gearing up to introduce it to India. The company unveiled three new phones: the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+.

Vivo has announced that on September 30 at 12 p.m., it will host an online event for the X70 series. The teaser image shows the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+.

The Exynos 1080 SoC is combined with up to 12GB of RAM in the Vivo X70 Pro. The phone also has a 256GB UFS 3.1 storage option. The phone has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture is also included on the device. It has a 4,450 mAh battery and supports 44W rapid charging.

A 50 MP primary IMX766V sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom, and an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom are all featured in the Vivo X70 Pro.

The Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform is combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM in the Vivo X70 Pro+. The phone also has UFS 3.1 storage options of 256GB and 512GB. It has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 55W rapid charging and 50W wireless charging. The Vivo X70 Pro+ features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and considerable edge curvature.

The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. A main 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor with OIS and an f/1.57 aperture, a 48 MP Sony IMX598 ultrawide shooter with Gimbal Stabilisation, an 8 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 12 MP portrait camera with OIS make up the back camera configuration. The same 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture is found on the front.

