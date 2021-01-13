Vivo Y12s with 5000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, availability and more

New Delhi: Vivo on Tuesday launched its new budget smartphone 'Vivo Y12s' with a 5000mAh battery in India at Rs 9,990 for a 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant.

The smartphone is available for purchase in two colour options- phantom black and glacier blue on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores.

"The Y12s is yet another effort from Vivo to continue offering convenient features like reverse charging with 5000mAh battery and capable AI Dual Camera with Bokeh mode at a reasonable price point," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display with HD+ (1600X720) resolution, providing a seamless experience for both videos and games.

It also offers a side fingerprint scanner with the power button to easily unlock and power-on the device at the same time.

The device is powered by the Helio P35 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11 based on the latest Android 10.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear rectangular camera setup of 13MP with an f/2.2 aperture and 2MP with an f/2.4 aperture.

For the front, there is an 8MP camera sensor for selfies and video chats.