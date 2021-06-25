Vodafone Idea, BSNL unveil Rs 447 and Rs 247 prepaid plans: Check offers, benefits and more

Vodafone Idea and BSNL have come up with new prepaid plans. While Vodafone has released a new prepaid plan of Rs 447, BSNL has revamped its Rs 247 prepaid plan along with new benefits.

Vi’s Rs 447 plan offers 50GB of bulk data for 60 days. Besides the data, users can also avail unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are no additional benefits offered with the plan except a free subscription to Vi Movies & TV.

Meanwhile, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) made a few changes in the benefits of its Rs 247 prepaid plan as now it comes with 30 days validity along with 3GB daily data with unlimited calls and SMS benefits.

Vodafone Idea’s or Vi’s Rs 299 double data prepaid plan offers 2 plus 2, 4GB daily data for 28 days along with a weekend rollover data benefit. This plan comes with 4GB of data per day for 28 days with unlimited talktime.

