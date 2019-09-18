Vodafone Idea India's largest mobile operator, Jio 2nd largest; adds 85.3 lakh users in July: TRAI

New Delhi: With 33.97 crore subscribers, Reliance Jio has once again piped Bharti Airtel to become India's second largest mobile operator in the month of July, a report by Telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed.

Jio added 85.3 lakh users in the month of June, TRAI data showed.

Vodafone Idea (post merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular) this time too retained the numero uno position with 38 crore consumers in the wireless segment. However, Vodafone Idea's subscriber base fell 3390797 to 380020434 in July from 383411231 subscribers in June this year.

Jio had 339794939 telecom subscribers in July as compared to 331255614 subscribers in June 2019. While Bharti Airtel had 328513369 subscribers in July as compared to 331093389 subscribers in June.

Jio also had net addition of 8539325 subscribers for the month of July, TRAI data showed.

The only other telecom company which added wireless subscribers during June was Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) (288027 subscribers).

The Wireless Tele-density in India increased from 88.50 at the end of June-19 to 88.64 at the end of July-19.The Urban Wireless Tele-density increased from156.42 at the end of June-19 to 156.80 at the end of July-19.

However, Rural Wireless Tele-density slightly declined from 56.68 to 56.67 during the same period. The share of urban and ruralwireless subscribers in total number of wireless subscribers was 56.48 percent and 43.52 percent respectively at the end of July-19, TRAI data showed.