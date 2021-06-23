Vodafone Idea offers Rs 75 recharge pack for low income users – Check voice, data benefits, validity and more

New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) has announced that it is offering voice and data benefits for low-income group users to reconnect back, as they resume work amid lockdown relaxation.

VIL is offering Rs 75 worth of voice and data benefits to its low-income group users who are getting back to work after the lockdown. To reconnect these low-income group customers, VIL is giving 50 Vi to Vi (within the network) calling minutes along with 50 MB of data. This benefit comes with a validity of 15 days, post which customers can recharge with their preferred value recharge packs.

During the lockdown, a segment of prepaid telecom users was unable to recharge due to several reasons, VIL said. Vodafone Idea is the third-largest mobile operator after market leader Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the world's second-largest telecom market.

In the month of may Vodafone Idea (Vi) had announced a one-time Rs 49 plan around 6 crore low-income customers to help them stay connected during this pandemic time. The plan was offered to the customers for free. Additionally, Vodafone Idea customers in the target group were given almost double benefit on recharging their mobile service account with plan value of Rs 79. The scheme, covering 6 crore customers with Rs 49 recharge plan, was worth Rs 294 crore. The pack offered talktime of Rs 38 and 100 MB data with a validity of 28 days.