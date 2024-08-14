Vodafone Idea Tariff Hike: Prepaid Customers Porting Out To BSNL, says VIL CEO
Major telecom operators –Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea announced tariff hikes In July, however state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), has not increased its tariffs.
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (VIL) CEO Akshaya Moondra at the company's Q1 earnings call on Tuesday said the company it is witnessing an efflux in subscribers port-outs to BSNL following the recent tariff hikes announced by the company. Moondra said that the company is closely monitoring the situation.
"One of the trends we have seen is that the port out to BSNL has generally risen from pre-tariff increase levels which is a space we are watching...And the reason for that is because they (BSNL) has not increased their tariffs so there is a fair amount of arbitrage," he said.
Moondra viewed the quick decisions to port out as being taken purely on the basis of tariff action and may not eventually sustain, given the 4G coverage offered by VIL.
"We are watching this space - our expectation is that customers who are used to having good coverage and experience of 4G coverage, probably current offering of BSNL may not be to that extent...As people who may have taken a quick decision in terms of tariff actions...May most likely come back. But we will keep on watching this space and see what needs to be done," he said.
Vodafone Idea's (Vi) new plans for its prepaid and post-paid consumers are effective from July 04, 2024.
Check Vodafone Idea Mobile Tariff, Data Limit And Other Details
Vodafone Idea New Prepaid plans: Unlimited Voice Calling Plan
|Existing Plan Price Rs
|Validity
|Plan Benefits
|New Plan Price Rs
|179
|28
|2GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS
|199
|459
|84
|6GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS
|509
|1799
|365
|24GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS
|1999
Vodafone Idea Daily Data Plan
|Existing Plan Price Rs
|Validity
|Plan Benefits
|New Plan Price Rs
|269
|28 Days
|1GB Data/Day, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|299
|299
|28 Days
|1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|349
|319
|1 Month
|2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|379
|479
|56 Days
|1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|579
|539
|56 Days
|2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|649
|719
|84 Days
|1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|859
|839
|84 Days
|2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|979
|2899
|365 Days
|1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|3499
Vodafone Idea Data Add On
|Existing Plan Price Rs
|Validity
|Plan Benefits
|New Plan Price Rs
|19
|1 Day
|1GB
|22
|39
|3 Days
|6GB
|48
Vodafone Idea New Postpaid Plan
Major telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have announced hike in its mobile tariff plans effective 03 July 2024. Bharti Airtel and Jio announced to increase their their tariffs by 10%-21% and 13%-27%, respectively.
