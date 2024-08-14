Vodafone Idea Tariff Hike: Prepaid Customers Porting Out To BSNL, says VIL CEO

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea (VIL) CEO Akshaya Moondra at the company's Q1 earnings call on Tuesday said the company it is witnessing an efflux in subscribers port-outs to BSNL following the recent tariff hikes announced by the company. Moondra said that the company is closely monitoring the situation.

"One of the trends we have seen is that the port out to BSNL has generally risen from pre-tariff increase levels which is a space we are watching...And the reason for that is because they (BSNL) has not increased their tariffs so there is a fair amount of arbitrage," he said.

Moondra viewed the quick decisions to port out as being taken purely on the basis of tariff action and may not eventually sustain, given the 4G coverage offered by VIL.

"We are watching this space - our expectation is that customers who are used to having good coverage and experience of 4G coverage, probably current offering of BSNL may not be to that extent...As people who may have taken a quick decision in terms of tariff actions...May most likely come back. But we will keep on watching this space and see what needs to be done," he said.

Major telecom operators –Airtel, Jio announced tariff hikes In July. Vodafone Idea raised tariffs by 11-24 percent. State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), however, has not increased its tariffs.

Vodafone Idea's (Vi) new plans for its prepaid and post-paid consumers are effective from July 04, 2024.

Check Vodafone Idea Mobile Tariff, Data Limit And Other Details

Vodafone Idea New Prepaid plans: Unlimited Voice Calling Plan

Existing Plan Price Rs Validity Plan Benefits New Plan Price Rs 179 28 2GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS 199 459 84 6GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS 509 1799 365 24GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS 1999

Vodafone Idea: Daily Data Plan

Vodafone Idea Daily Data Plan

Existing Plan Price Rs Validity Plan Benefits New Plan Price Rs 269 28 Days 1GB Data/Day, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 299 299 28 Days 1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 349 319 1 Month 2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 379 479 56 Days 1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 579 539 56 Days 2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 649 719 84 Days 1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 859 839 84 Days 2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 979 2899 365 Days 1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 3499

Vodafone Idea Data Add On

Existing Plan Price Rs Validity Plan Benefits New Plan Price Rs 19 1 Day 1GB 22 39 3 Days 6GB 48

Vodafone Idea New Postpaid Plan

Major telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have announced hike in its mobile tariff plans effective 03 July 2024. Bharti Airtel and Jio announced to increase their their tariffs by 10%-21% and 13%-27%, respectively.