Vodafone Idea Vs Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel Mobile Tariff Comparison--Check Latest Rates, Validity And Other Details
Compare Latest Mobile Tariff, Vaildity, Data Limit, And Other Details Of Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel And Reliance Jio.
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea's (Vi) new plans for its prepaid and post-paid consumers that will be effective from today, (Thursday July 04, 2024.) Vodafone's plans will be available to consumers across all existing touch points and channels.
Meanwhile, two major telecom operators --Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's --revised mobile tariff plan are already effective from July 03, 2024.
Check Vodafone Idea Vs Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel --Latest Mobile Tariff Comparison, Vaildity, Data Limit
Vodafone Idea New Prepaid plans: Unlimited Voice Calling Plan
|Existing Plan Price Rs
|Validity
|Plan Benefits
|New Plan Price Rs
|179
|28
|2GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS
|199
|459
|84
|6GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS
|509
|1799
|365
|24GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS
|1999
Vodafone Idea: Daily Data Plan
Vodafone Idea Daily Data Plan
|Existing Plan Price Rs
|Validity
|Plan Benefits
|New Plan Price Rs
|269
|28 Days
|1GB Data/Day, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|299
|299
|28 Days
|1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|349
|319
|1 Month
|2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|379
|479
|56 Days
|1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|579
|539
|56 Days
|2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|649
|719
|84 Days
|1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|859
|839
|84 Days
|2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|979
|2899
|365 Days
|1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|3499
Vodafone Idea Data Add On
|Existing Plan Price Rs
|Validity
|Plan Benefits
|New Plan Price Rs
|19
|1 Day
|1GB
|22
|39
|3 Days
|6GB
|48
Vodafone Idea New Postpaid Plan
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Monthly Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|155
|2 GB
|28
|189
|209
|1 GB/day
|28
|249
|239
|1.5 GB/day
|28
|299
|299
|2 GB/day
|28
|349
|349
|2.5 GB/day
|28
|399
|399
|3 GB/day
|28
|449
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 2-month plans
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|479
|1.5 GB/day
|56
|579
|533
|2 GB/day
|56
|629
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 3-month plans
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|395
|6 GB
|84
|479
|666
|1.5 GB/day
|84
|799
|719
|2 GB/day
|84
|859
|999
|3 GB/day
|84
|1199
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Annual Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|1559
|24 GB
|336
|1899
|2999
|2.5 GB/day
|336
|3599
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Data add-on
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|15
|1 GB
|base plan
|19
|25
|2 GB
|base plan
|29
|61
|6 GB
|base plan
|69
Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan
|Existing Plan (Price Rs)
|Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans)
|Validity (days)
|New Plan Price (Rs)
|299
|30 GB
|bill cycle
|349
|399
|75 GB
|bill cycle
|449
Jio has said that the unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans. The new plans from 3rd July 2024 can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Prepaid Plan
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP
|RS 179
|28
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|199
|RS 455
|84
|6GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|509
|RS 1799
|365
|24GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|1999
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Daily Data Plan
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 265
|28
|1GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|299
|RS 299
|28
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|349
|RS 359
|28
|2.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|409
|RS 399
|28
|3GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|449
|RS 479
|56
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|579
|RS 549
|56
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|649
|RS 719
|84
|1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|859
|RS 830
|84
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|979
|RS 2999
|365
|2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day
|3599
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Data Add Ons
|MRP
|Validity
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 19
|1 Day
|1GB
|22
|RS 29
|1 Day
|1GB
|33
|RS 65
|Validity Plan
|4GB
|77
Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan
|MRP
|Benefit
|Revised MRP RS
|RS 399
|1 Connection, 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription
|449
|RS 499
|1 Connection, 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months
|549
|RS 599
|Family of 2 Connection, 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium
|699
|RS 999
|Family of 4 Connection, 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium
|1199
Airtel has said that it has ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers.
