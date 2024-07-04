Vodafone Idea Vs Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel Mobile Tariff Comparison--Check Latest Rates, Validity And Other Details

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea's (Vi) new plans for its prepaid and post-paid consumers that will be effective from today, (Thursday July 04, 2024.) Vodafone's plans will be available to consumers across all existing touch points and channels.

Meanwhile, two major telecom operators --Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel's --revised mobile tariff plan are already effective from July 03, 2024.

Check Vodafone Idea Vs Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel --Latest Mobile Tariff Comparison, Vaildity, Data Limit

Vodafone Idea New Prepaid plans: Unlimited Voice Calling Plan

Existing Plan Price Rs Validity Plan Benefits New Plan Price Rs 179 28 2GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS 199 459 84 6GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS 509 1799 365 24GB Data, Unlimited Calling, 300 SMS 1999

Vodafone Idea: Daily Data Plan

Vodafone Idea Daily Data Plan

Existing Plan Price Rs Validity Plan Benefits New Plan Price Rs 269 28 Days 1GB Data/Day, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 299 299 28 Days 1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 349 319 1 Month 2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 379 479 56 Days 1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 579 539 56 Days 2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 649 719 84 Days 1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 859 839 84 Days 2GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 979 2899 365 Days 1.5GB/Day, Unlimited Data (12am to 6am), Weekend data rollover, Data delight, Unlimited Calling, 100 SMS/Day 3499

Vodafone Idea Data Add On

Existing Plan Price Rs Validity Plan Benefits New Plan Price Rs 19 1 Day 1GB 22 39 3 Days 6GB 48

Vodafone Idea New Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Monthly Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 155 2 GB 28 189 209 1 GB/day 28 249 239 1.5 GB/day 28 299 299 2 GB/day 28 349 349 2.5 GB/day 28 399 399 3 GB/day 28 449

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 2-month plans

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 479 1.5 GB/day 56 579 533 2 GB/day 56 629

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: 3-month plans

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 395 6 GB 84 479 666 1.5 GB/day 84 799 719 2 GB/day 84 859 999 3 GB/day 84 1199

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Annual Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 1559 24 GB 336 1899 2999 2.5 GB/day 336 3599

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Data add-on

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 15 1 GB base plan 19 25 2 GB base plan 29 61 6 GB base plan 69

Reliance Jio New Mobile Tariff from 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan

Existing Plan (Price Rs) Benefits (Unlimited voice & SMS plans) Validity (days) New Plan Price (Rs) 299 30 GB bill cycle 349 399 75 GB bill cycle 449

Jio has said that the unlimited 5G data will be available on all 2GB/day and above plans. The new plans from 3rd July 2024 can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels.

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024 --Check Complete Plan And Price Chart

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Prepaid Plan

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS 179 28 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 199 RS 455 84 6GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 509 RS 1799 365 24GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 1999

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Daily Data Plan

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 265 28 1GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 299 RS 299 28 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 349 RS 359 28 2.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 409 RS 399 28 3GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 449 RS 479 56 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 579 RS 549 56 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 649 RS 719 84 1.5GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 859 RS 830 84 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 979 RS 2999 365 2GB Data, UL Calling, 100 SMS/Day 3599

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Data Add Ons

MRP Validity Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 19 1 Day 1GB 22 RS 29 1 Day 1GB 33 RS 65 Validity Plan 4GB 77

Airtel New Mobile Tariff From 3 July 2024: Postpaid Plan

MRP Benefit Revised MRP RS RS 399 1 Connection, 40GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription 449 RS 499 1 Connection, 75GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months 549 RS 599 Family of 2 Connection, 105GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium 699 RS 999 Family of 4 Connection, 190GB Data with roll-over, Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, Xstream Premium Subscription, Disney+Hotstar Subscription 12 months, Amazon Prime Subscription 6 months, Wynk Premium 1199

Airtel has said that it has ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70p per day) on the entry level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers.