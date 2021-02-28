हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSNL

Want a free SIM card? BSNL offering free 4G SIM card with Rs 75 Plan till March 31

 

Want a free SIM card? BSNL offering free 4G SIM card with Rs 75 Plan till March 31

BSNL has started giving a free 4G SIM card with new broadband and landline connections and it will be valid till March 31, 2021. Last week, this went live across Kerala and Tamil Nadu circles.

With this offer, the customers availing a new BSNL Broadband or Landline connection will get a free 4G SIM card with bundled Plan Voucher of Rs 75 and all the other BSNL Bharat Fiber, Broadband and landline plans will be part of this offer. The Rs 75 plan will include 100 minutes of free voice calls and 2GB of data for 60 days. 

BSNL comes with a wide range of broadband plans like DSL Broadband, Bharat Fiber and even a lot of landline plans are available and the 4G SIM Card comes with a free plan of Rs 75.

This Rs 75 plan will be valid till March 31, 2021, and it was introduced on February 20, 2021.

It is still unclear when BSNL will launch the offer in other telecom circles.

