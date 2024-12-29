Want Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription? Check These Airtel, Jio And BSNL Offers
Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Free For Airtel, Jio Users: Airtel, Jio, and BSNL plans with Disney+ Hotstar cater to various customer needs, whether it’s for watching the latest movies, live sports, or binge-watching your favourite shows.
Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Free For Airtel, Jio Users: In today's competitive world, where people love seamless connectivity and streaming entertainment, mobile service providers like Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are offering prepaid plans that bundle high-speed data with free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast, sports fan, or TV binge-watcher, these plans offer the perfect blend of value and entertainment, delivering all-in-one convenience to suit your interests and elevate your viewing experience.
Airtel Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar
Airtel brings you prepaid plans that seamlessly blend high-speed data with uninterrupted access to Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring an entertainment-packed experience. Let's have a quick look at the top choices-
|Plan
|Price
|Data
|Calls
|SMS
|Disney+ Hotstar
|₹499 Monthly Plan
|₹499
|3GB per day
|Unlimited
|100 per day
|3 months free
|₹869 Quarterly Plan
|₹869
|2GB per day
|Unlimited
|-
|3 months free
|₹3,359 Annual Plan
|₹3,359
|2.5GB per day
|Unlimited
|-
|1 year free
BSNL Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription
|Plan Name
|Details
|Plan Name
|BSNL Superstar 300 Plan
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Premium subscription activated upon purchase
|Activation
|Login to Disney+ Hotstar using phone number and OTP
|Features
|Instant access to Hotstar's premium content upon plan activation
Jio Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar
Jio offers a range of prepaid plans tailored for both short-term and long-term users, ensuring flexibility and value. With high-speed data, unlimited calls, and exciting entertainment perks, these plans cater to diverse needs while keeping you seamlessly connected. Here are some of top 8 choices.
|Plan
|Price
|Data
|Calls
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Description
|84-Day Plan
|₹949
|Unlimited 5G + 2GB 4G/day
|Unlimited
|Free for 84 days
|Ideal for extended periods of unlimited data and entertainment.
|Monthly Plan
|₹401
|3GB per day
|Unlimited
|1 month free
|Budget-friendly with ample data and one month of streaming.
|Quarterly Plan
|₹999
|1.5GB per day
|Unlimited
|3 months free
|Balanced option for data and entertainment needs.
|Annual Plan
|₹2,599
|2GB per day
|Unlimited
|1 year free
|A year of data and endless streaming for ultimate value.
