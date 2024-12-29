Want Prepaid Plan With Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription? Check These Airtel, Jio And BSNL Offers

Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Free For Airtel, Jio Users: In today's competitive world, where people love seamless connectivity and streaming entertainment, mobile service providers like Airtel, Jio, and BSNL are offering prepaid plans that bundle high-speed data with free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast, sports fan, or TV binge-watcher, these plans offer the perfect blend of value and entertainment, delivering all-in-one convenience to suit your interests and elevate your viewing experience.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel brings you prepaid plans that seamlessly blend high-speed data with uninterrupted access to Disney+ Hotstar, ensuring an entertainment-packed experience. Let's have a quick look at the top choices-

Plan Price Data Calls SMS Disney+ Hotstar ₹499 Monthly Plan ₹499 3GB per day Unlimited 100 per day 3 months free ₹869 Quarterly Plan ₹869 2GB per day Unlimited - 3 months free ₹3,359 Annual Plan ₹3,359 2.5GB per day Unlimited - 1 year free

BSNL Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Premium Subscription

Plan Name Details Plan Name BSNL Superstar 300 Plan Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription activated upon purchase Activation Login to Disney+ Hotstar using phone number and OTP Features Instant access to Hotstar's premium content upon plan activation

Jio Prepaid Plans with Disney+ Hotstar

Jio offers a range of prepaid plans tailored for both short-term and long-term users, ensuring flexibility and value. With high-speed data, unlimited calls, and exciting entertainment perks, these plans cater to diverse needs while keeping you seamlessly connected. Here are some of top 8 choices.