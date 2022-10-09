Want to activate 5G on your phone? Here's a step-by-step for each & every brand

New Delhi: In India, 5G services are now accessible after a lengthy wait. Soon after the introduction of 5G at IMC 2022, Airtel announced the availability of its 5G services in eight major cities. Reliance Jio has started beta testing its 5G service with a restricted number of its consumers in four locations.

There are specific requirements needed to operate 5G on a smartphone, regardless of the network service provider supplying the service. Notably, in order to operate it, a smartphone must support 5G. It's interesting to note that Jio and Airtel both stated that purchasing a new SIM card is not required in order to use 5G services. However, the 4G SIM needs to be updated.

Here is a step-by-step guide to enable 5G on your smartphone

OnePlus

- Open the settings of the device.

- Click on Wi-Fi & networks.

- Click on the SIM & Network.

- Click on the Preferred network type option.

- Select 2G/3G/4G/5G (automatic) from the preferred network setting.

Oppo

- Open the Settings of the phone.

- Click on the Connection & Sharing option.

- Click on the SIM 1 or SIM 2 option.

- Click on the Preferred network type option.

- Select 2G/3G/4G/5G (automatic) from the preferred network type setting.

Realme

- Open Settings of the smartphone.

- Click on the Connection & Sharing option.

- Click on SIM 1 or SIM 2.

- Click on the Preferred network type option.

- Select 2G/3G/4G/5G (automatic) from the setting.

Vivo and iQoo

- Open Settings of the flagship device you are using.

- Click on SIM 1 or SIM 2.

- Click on the Mobile network option.

- Click on the Network Mode.

- Select the 5G mode from the setting.

Samsung

- Click on the Settings option.

- Click on the Connections option.

- Select Mobile networks.

- Choose the Network mode option.

- Select 5G/LTE/3G/2G (autoconnect) option.

Xiaomi and Poco

- Click on the Settings option.

- Click on the SIM card and mobile networks.

- Click on the Preferred network type.

- Select Prefer 5G option.

Google Pixel phones

- Open Settings of your smartphone.

- Click on the Network & Internet option.

- Click on the SIMs option.

- Click on the Preferred network type option.

- Select 5G.