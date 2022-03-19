Want to change WhatsApp font size? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: WhatsApp is the world's largest messenger app, allowing us to interact with people all over the world. While it is the most popular messaging app, many people are unaware that there is more to it than meets the eye.

WhatsApp has several features and techniques that we often overlook, and by utilising these methods, we can make our lives a little easier by getting more control over this service.

However, using a smartphone might be difficult at times, especially with the fonts. Furthermore, changing the font size in the device settings has no effect on the WhatsApp conversation fonts. So, if you find the fonts to be too huge or too small for your purposes and want to modify them, WhatsApp includes a feature that allows you to do so. It is incredibly simple to use and can be found in the WhatsApp settings.

Here are four simple steps to change the font size of WhatsApp on your smartphone:

Open WhatsApp: The font size can be changed in WhatsApp's settings.

Select "Settings" from the Menu button: Select Settings by tapping the three vertical dots in the top right corner of the WhatsApp main screen.

Select "Chat settings." As an example, Select Chats from the drop-down menu. Select the Font Size option in the conversation area.

Select "Font Size." "As an example, When you tap, you'll see a popup with three sizes to choose from: Small, Medium, and Large.

Once you've chosen your preferred font size, begin a WhatsApp discussion and you'll notice that the text size has changed depending on what you choose above.

