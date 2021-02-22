Want to chat with yourself on WhatsApp? Here are the steps to follow

WhatsApp has been buzzing in news for a long period of time, thanks to its controversial privacy policies. Other homegrown apps like Telegram, Signal, and others are being opportunistic and trying to up their subscriber base.

Over the years, WhatsApp has revealed several features which include the ability to archive chats, mute groups, and even star important messages. Being able to add notes to self takes the app one step further and makes it even more useful.

And if you want to chat with yourself, here are the steps that you need to follow:

Sounds weird right? But chatting with yourself can have several reasons as that would help you to save links and videos of recipes, how-tos, or DIYs that you may want to go through later. As mentioned, this feature also lets you make shopping and to-do lists and share files across devices easily. Follow these steps to begin chatting with yourself on WhatsApp.

Open any browser (Google Chrome, Firefox) on your phone or PC.

Type wa.me// in the address bar, followed by your phone number. Make sure you add your country code before entering your mobile number. For Indian users, it will be wa.me//91xxxxxxxxxx.

A window prompt will ask you to open WhatsApp. If you are on the phone, your WhatsApp will open up with your phone number displayed on top, alongside your profile picture. You can then begin chatting with yourself, add notes, or save photos and videos.

If you are on PC, then a new window will open up with a button that reads, “Continue to Chat”.

Click on that option and either WhatsApp Web or the WhatsApp desktop app will open up with your own chat shown. You can then begin chatting with yourself. This chat, with all the links and texts, will then show up on your phone as well so you can access all the information across devices.