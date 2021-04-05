हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Want to check who is online on WhatsApp? Here’s how to do it being offline

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with many features last year and they are still testing a few of them.  With features, WhatsApp has many tricks that are unknown to a lot of users. However, there is one such way that helps you to know who is active in your contact list without being online.

Want to check who is online on WhatsApp? Here’s how to do it being offline

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with many features last year and they are still testing a few of them.  With features, WhatsApp has many tricks that are unknown to a lot of users. However, there is one such way that helps you to know who is active in your contact list without being online.

The first and foremost thing one should do is to search GBWhatsApp if you want to know who is online in your contact list without coming online and then download its APK file from the first link that appears. Then, install the GBWhatsApp app on the phone through the APK file.

After downloading the GBWhatsApp, go to Settings, then you will see the option of the Main/Chat screen here, click on it. Click on the option for Contact Online Toast. After this, you select the contact whose online status information you want to get. Now whenever the contact you choose comes online, you will get an instant notification.

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Whatsappwhatsapp featuresWhatsApp tipsWhatsapp usersWhatsApp files
Next
Story

BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check offers, benefits and other details

Must Watch

PT7M46S

Bollywood Breaking: Karan Johar's video on Kangana's song goes viral