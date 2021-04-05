Want to check who is online on WhatsApp? Here’s how to do it being offline

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with many features last year and they are still testing a few of them. With features, WhatsApp has many tricks that are unknown to a lot of users. However, there is one such way that helps you to know who is active in your contact list without being online.

The first and foremost thing one should do is to search GBWhatsApp if you want to know who is online in your contact list without coming online and then download its APK file from the first link that appears. Then, install the GBWhatsApp app on the phone through the APK file.

After downloading the GBWhatsApp, go to Settings, then you will see the option of the Main/Chat screen here, click on it. Click on the option for Contact Online Toast. After this, you select the contact whose online status information you want to get. Now whenever the contact you choose comes online, you will get an instant notification.

Live TV

#mute