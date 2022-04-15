Want to deactivate your Twitter account? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: Twitter, the micro-blogging service that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is attempting to acquire, allows users to share a wide range of content. Creativity thrives on the microblogging site, with unique films, photographs, and memes. Furthermore, it is the preferred location for major announcements and is frequently used by authorities to communicate information.

Regrettably, Twitter has recently become a hub of disinformation and hate speech. People frequently use the site to vent their rage, which ranges from meaningless discussions to hate-mongering. If you believe that remaining on the platform is no longer productive, you can choose to quit or take a break from it. Twitter users can delete their accounts at any time, and we will show you how.

Simply follow the steps below to delete your Twitter account using a browser.

Step 1: Log in to your Twitter account by opening the Twitter website in a browser.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the three-dot 'More' button in the bottom left corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select the 'Settings and privacy' option next.

Step 4: Select 'Your account.'

Step 5: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click the 'Deactivate your account' button.

Step 6: You must confirm the termination of your account by clicking 'Deactivate.'

Step 7: Twitter will prompt you to confirm the deactivation one more before the account is officially terminated.

Follow the instructions below to delete your Twitter account via the Twitter app.

Step 1: Open the Twitter app and ensure you are logged in to your account.

Step 2: Then, on your profile, select 'Settings and privacy.'

Step 3: Select 'Account.'

Step 4: 'Deactivate your account' should be selected.

Step 5: Deactivation must be confirmed.

Live TV

#mute