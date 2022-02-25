Want to get VIP numbers from BSNL? Here's how to get it

New Delhi: Phone numbers, while part of a medium that others can use to contact you, can also become an identity in the community if they are unique or have premium qualities. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is giving its clients the opportunity to obtain vanity or premium mobile numbers, which are made up of a unique set of combinations that are easy to remember.

In India, this option is offered to both prepaid and post-paid subscribers. Customers must first register and then participate in e-auctions to obtain these VIP or fancy numbers. These e-auctions bring together a variety of distinct combinations, and clients may choose the combination they want to bid on.

Because these premium numbers are in high demand, BSNL organises an auction for them. So, if you want to have a vanity number and a particular identity linked with your number, keep reading to learn how to register and bid in e-auctions.

Go to eauction.bsnl.co.in for further information.

Click Login/Register in the top bar.

Enter your current mobile phone number and email address. Following this, BSNL will send the login information to the e-mail address you provided.

Complete the login process by entering the login credentials supplied to you by BSNL.

Sift through the elegant numbers on the list and then choose a number from the list.

Pay the registration cost by clicking 'Continue to Cart' (refundable).

Once the auction begins, enter the minimum bid amount.

The three selected bidders – H1, H2, and H3 – will be categorised based on their bid amount. If the top bidder does not accept the vanity number, the next highest bidder will, and so on.

Once the bidder receives the number, it will be activated within a few days.

