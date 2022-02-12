हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 13

Want to gift iPhone, AirPods or iPad on Valentine's Day? Here's how to do it with free engraving from Apple

Users can also get the Apple AirPods 3 for Rs 18,900 in India, in addition to the iPhone. 

Want to gift iPhone, AirPods or iPad on Valentine's Day? Here's how to do it with free engraving from Apple

New Delhi: On any occasion, Apple devices provide for some of the most exciting gifting possibilities. With Valentine's Day approaching, Apple's goods remain one of the most exciting gifting alternatives for your loved ones, especially with the company's engraving option, which will give your Valentine's Day gift a personal touch that you won't get from e-commerce or other stores. Apple lets customers engrave a mix of letters, numbers, and emojis on their iPad, AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencil, or iPod Touch.

In addition to English, users who want to engrave their Apple device can do it in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, and Telugu. Apple also allows customers to personalise their purchases with thoughtful gift alternatives, such as a pre-wrapped gift box and personalised card, or a customised remark on the packing slip.

You can get your valentine from an Apple device on Valentine's Day, including the Apple iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple AirTag, and more. On Apple's official website, there is no discount on the Apple iPhone 13 series, as predicted. All iPhone 13 models, including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, are available at regular rates. However, if a buyer trades in their iPhone 8 or newer iPhone, Apple would give them a discount ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,120 on a new iPhone 13 series model. Buyers of the iPhone 13 series can also choose for an EMI plan, which allows them to pay for their new iPhone 13 model in monthly installments.

Users can also get the Apple AirPods 3 for Rs 18,900 in India, in addition to the iPhone. The Apple HomePod Mini smart speaker is also available for Rs 9,900. The Apple iPad Mini is priced at Rs 46,900 in India, while the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is priced at Rs 1,94,900 and the 16-inch model is priced at Rs 2,39,900. You can also offer your loved one an AirTag, which costs Rs 10,900 for a 4-pack.

