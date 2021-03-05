Want to keep your Facebook profile safe? Here are the tips to follow

These days, everybody is actively doing things online, be it making friends, doing business and more. And with this we have become more prone to the risk of trolls and cyber attacks.

It is important to be up to date with the latest trends on social media and at the same time, it is also necessary to keep your digital well-being safe.

Facebook has always been used to honeytrap, con somebody, or use their personal data for malicious purposes. Therefore, these are the 5 things that one can do to keep themselves safe on Facebook.

1. Two-factor authentication and omitting unrecognised logins

It is absolutely important to put a ‘Two-factor Authentication’ and enable ‘Unrecognised Login Alerts’ as well.

2. Lock your profile to outsiders

This feature allows a user to lock their profile from non-friends. Once activated, anyone who is not your friend on Facebook will not be able to see your any photos and posts on your timeline. Even friends of your friends cannot see anything unless they are directly your friends.

3. Choose who sees what on your Facebook timeline

Whenever a user updates his/her status, share photos or post anything on Facebook, he/she can select who gets to see what you are sharing by using the "Audience Selector" tool. Also, one can choose to share with everyone, just your friends or even a customised audience, say their office group, school friends circle, etc.

4. Choose what you want on your Facebook timeline

The ‘Timeline Review’ feature can help in not showing a post that a user is tagged on his/her timeline. This feature helps you choose whether posts that you're tagged in appear on your Timeline.

5. Manage your activity to archive or delete your old posts

The ‘Manage Activity’ helps a user to archive or trash old posts, all in one place. Posts sent to the trash will stay there for 30 days before being deleted unless you choose to manually delete or restore them before 30 days is up.