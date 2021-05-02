हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot

Want to locate the nearest vaccination center? Here’s how to do it via MyGov WhatsApp chatbot

After a user enters the six-digit code and hits the send button, the chatbot will send out a list of vaccination centers near them.

India is witnessing the worst second wave of COVID-19 pandemic as it has led to many deaths and therefore, the government is constantly communicating with citizens over social distancing, wearing masks and so on.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart tweeted in support of Indians and said that the messaging platform has partnered with health workers to operate helplines in the form of chatbots on the app. One of them is the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot, which was unveiled in 2021 has now been updated to help you find a vaccination center.

In terms of its functioning, to use MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot, a user needs to save the number +919013151515 and then start chatting by writing “Namaste” and wait for a while and then the user gets an automated response and it asks users to send their PIN code. After a user enters the six-digit code and hits the send button, the chatbot will send out a list of vaccination centers near them.

There is an alternate way also as users can also visit wa.me/919013151515 which will take them directly to the chatbot.

 

