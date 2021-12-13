Want to make WhatsApp chats special? Check out THESE 3 hidden tricks

New Delhi: WhatsApp has remained one of the most popular messaging apps for a long time, even while competitors such as Telegram and Signal continue to eat away at its user base. WhatsApp is a large software with many hidden features that even the most experienced users are unable to discover. So, even if you've been using WhatsApp to communicate with your friends, family, or even coworkers for a long time, there are a few hidden WhatsApp techniques and shortcuts you should be aware of. Why? Because they can make your messaging experience simple and, more importantly, make your chats stand out.

You may have noticed several WhatsApp text styles that are different from the standard ones while texting. Bold, italics, and strikethroughs are used in these chats. These are the basic text styling strategies for WhatsApp that can make a significant difference in how your messages are received by recipients.

Make a sentence or word bold

To emphasise a specific point in your long WhatsApp message, utilise the bold function for specific parts of the text or sentences. This is commonly used to make a message's headline or a text stand out in order to emphasise it. To use this effect, simply place an asterisk at the beginning and end of the word or phrase you wish to embolden, such as *the bold text*, and it will make your text bold for both you and the recipient of the message.

Make your text Italics

The italics function is another technique to make your text stand out or stand out from the rest of the material. It can be applied in a similar way to how you bolded your text. For italics, however, an underscore must be placed on both the left and right sides of a word or phrase. _Your text in italics_, for example.

Strikethrough text

One of the more intriguing characteristics is this! It's similar to how we strikethrough words or phrases in a notebook. You can also do this in your WhatsApp messages. This feature draws a line all the way around the text or word you've chosen within the feature. It's typically used to indicate that something is wrong or should be ignored. To create a strikethrough effect, add a tilde character on either side of the phrase or text, as shown here: This is where the strikethrough text goes.

