हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WhatsApp chats

Want to permanently hide WhatsApp chats? Here's how to do it

You can keep WhatsApp chats hidden for as long as you like using this function.

Want to permanently hide WhatsApp chats? Here&#039;s how to do it

New Delhi: You can archive any of your WhatsApp chats to keep them hidden indefinitely. Even if new messages arrive, they will be hidden. Many times, such conversations are saved in WhatsApp's mailbox, where they are useless to us. You can keep WhatsApp chats hidden for as long as you like using this function.

Here’s how to hide chat:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and choose the conversation you wish to save.

Step 2: Three alternatives will be displayed above. Pin, muffle, and archive. Select the Archive option.

Step 3: The Archive section will be shown at the top of your chat stream. You can always go to the section and access your secret chats.

Step 4: Users can unarchive a chat by choosing it and then clicking the Unarchive button.

Step 5: Go to the Chats page if you wish to archive all of the chats.

Step6: Go to Settings by tapping More.

Step7: Select Chats.

Step8: Go to the Chat History page.

Step9: Now, archive all of your chats.

How to bring back chat:

First and foremost, start WhatsApp.

Scroll all the way to the bottom of the Chats screen.

You will see the option Archived here. Tap it to activate it.

Long-press the chat and then tap the Unarchive icon.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsApp chatswhatsapp featuresWhatsApp conversationWhatsapp
Next
Story

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G with 64MP main camera launched in India: Check price, features and more

Must Watch

PT6M13S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia Biden on Europe tour amid Ukraine war