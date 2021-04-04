हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Want to pin chats or messages on Telegram? Here's how to do it

Recently, the messaging platform unveiled another improved version of the Voice Chat feature on its platform. Telegram also has a pin feature which is quite similar to WhatsApp as it helps users to pin important messages or chats in the app.

Want to pin chats or messages on Telegram? Here&#039;s how to do it

Homegrown app Telegram has come up with a lot of features after its inception. This was done to make chats easier than before. Its Secret Chat feature has chats that are end-to-end encrypted and a self-destruct timer can be set to these conversations. 

Recently, the messaging platform unveiled another improved version of the Voice Chat feature on its platform.

Telegram also has a pin feature which is quite similar to WhatsApp as it helps users to pin important messages or chats in the app.

Here’s how to pin a chat in Telegram:

Step 1: Open the app.

Step 2: Long press on the chat that you want to pin.

Step 3: Tap on the Pin button.

Here’s how to pin a message in Telegram:

Step 1: Open the chat in which you want to pin a message.

Step 2: Go to the message you want to pin.

Step 3: Long press on the message that you want to pin.

Step 4: Tap on the Pin option.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Pin for me’ option if you want to pin the message just for yourself.

Step 6: Tap on ‘Pin for me and (contact name)’ option if you want to pin the message for you and your friend.

 

