Want to record videos in cinematic style using your iPhone? Use THIS feature to get quality shots

New Delhi: Everyone has grown up watching movies and cinematic classics that use complex focus pulls to direct your gaze to a different area of the screen and wonders how they were able to achieve such a shot. It requires not just specialised gear but also years of focus-pulling experience to get the results you see in your favourite movies and television shows.

But because of the companies like Apple, you can now fit such capabilities into a tiny gadget like a smartphone. You can use the iPhone's Cinematic mode to record videos with a shallow depth of field and change the focus from one topic to another in order to give your work a more "cinematic" style. This feature was initially introduced with the iPhone 13 Series. (Also Read:

How to use cinematic mode on iPhone:

- Open the iPhone camera app.

- Swipe to Cinematic mode to start recording in that mode.

- Select an F-Stop in accordance with the goals.

- Choose the appropriate lenses to shoot the video.

- Adjust your exposure in accordance with your need.

Here are the lists of iPhones that support cinematic mode:

- iPhone 13

- iPhone 13 Pro

- iPhone 13 Mini

- iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 Plus

- iPhone 14 Pro

- iPhone 14 Pro Max