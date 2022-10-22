Want to record videos in cinematic style using your iPhone? Use THIS feature to get quality shots
Wondering to know how to use the cinematic mode of the iPhone? Continue reading to know.
- The cinematic mode starts from iPhone 13 model.
- You have the option to adjust your exposure.
- You can choose a lense as per your needs.
New Delhi: Everyone has grown up watching movies and cinematic classics that use complex focus pulls to direct your gaze to a different area of the screen and wonders how they were able to achieve such a shot. It requires not just specialised gear but also years of focus-pulling experience to get the results you see in your favourite movies and television shows.
But because of the companies like Apple, you can now fit such capabilities into a tiny gadget like a smartphone. You can use the iPhone's Cinematic mode to record videos with a shallow depth of field and change the focus from one topic to another in order to give your work a more "cinematic" style. This feature was initially introduced with the iPhone 13 Series. (Also Read:
How to use cinematic mode on iPhone:
- Open the iPhone camera app.
- Swipe to Cinematic mode to start recording in that mode.
- Select an F-Stop in accordance with the goals.
- Choose the appropriate lenses to shoot the video.
- Adjust your exposure in accordance with your need.
Here are the lists of iPhones that support cinematic mode:
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
