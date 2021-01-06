Want to retain your WhatsApp account? Accept updated Terms and Privacy Policy or else your account will be deleted

New Delhi: WhatsApp users will be required to agree to the instant messaging app's new Terms and Privacy Policy and failing to do so may need the users to delete their account.

WhatsApp updates Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and if WhatsApp users do not want to agree to the new privacy rules, they may as well delete their account. The updated Terms of Service and Privacy Policy which will take effect on February 8, applies to all of WhatsApp Services unless specified otherwise.

WhatsApp in its latest update on WhatsApp Privacy Policy, as modified on January 4 wrote, "We collect information about your activity on our Services, like service-related, diagnostic, and performance information. This includes information about your activity (including how you use our Services, your Services settings, how you interact with others using our Services (including when you interact with a business), and the time, frequency, and duration of your activities and interactions), log files, and diagnostic, crash, website, and performance logs and reports."

WhatsApp further adds in its terms and privacy conditions that it "may modify, suspend, or terminate your access to or use of our Services anytime for any reason, such as if you violate the letter or spirit of our Terms or create harm, risk, or possible legal exposure for us, our users, or others. We may also disable or delete your account if it does not become active after account registration or if it remains inactive for an extended period of time."

The messaging app said that it collects device and connection-specific information when you install, access, or use its Services.

"This includes information such as hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information (including phone number, mobile operator or ISP), language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers (including identifiers unique to Facebook Company Products associated with the same device or account)," it said

WhatsApp also collects and uses precise location information from your device with your permission when you choose to use location-related features. Furthermore, it uses cookies to "operate and provide our Services, including to provide our Services that are web-based, improve your experiences, understand how our Services are being used, and customize them."