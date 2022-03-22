Want to schedule a live video on Instagram? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: Instagram, the photo and video sharing app, has added some essential features to attract users over the last year, including Remix for Reels, buying possibilities, new stickers for Link, and the public thread Last Year. The Schedule Instagram Live Stream option is similar. The Instagram Live Video Arrange function allows users or content providers to schedule their live feeds from 1 hour to 90 days in advance. In addition, the reminder option is included in the scheduling. A reminder for the live broadcast is sent to users 24 hours and 15 minutes before the event.

STEP1: First and foremost, you must launch the Instagram app.

STEP2: Swipe left to access the camera.

STEP3: Once the camera is open, swipe right from the bottom corner and select Live.

STEP4: On the right side of the screen, a Schedule option will appear.

STEP5: Choose the Schedule option and input the name of your event in the 'Video Title' field.

STEP6: Select a date and time for the event to be held in the coming days by clicking on Start Time.

STEP7: Now, select Schedule Live Video.

STEP8: Users can also share this scheduled live with their followers as a post.

STEP9: Before the live stream begins, a reminder will be emailed to all followers.

Users can pique their followers' interest by scheduling Instagram's live stream feature. They will be able to gain better perspectives as a result of this. Followers can see the post, as well as its description and live link. In addition to scheduling, users can post countdown stories in order to engage as many followers as possible.

The company has also pushed out a feature called ‘Practice Mode.’ The new tool enables artists to communicate with and interact with guests prior to going live. Before beginning a broadcast, makers can use this application to evaluate the video quality and audio level.

Live TV

#mute