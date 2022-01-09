Want to secretly view someone's Instagram Story? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps, with millions of users worldwide. The photo-sharing software gained widespread appeal in India shortly after TikTok was banned in 2022.

The Instagram story is one of the many features available on the Meta-owned photo-sharing app. Users can post photos and videos to their tales and see who has looked at them. Stories can also be reacted to by contacts/followers.

The number of individuals who have seen the story is frequently displayed. However, if you want to see someone's Instagram Story without their knowing, you can do so in two ways. Let's take a look at the three methods for viewing someone's Instagram story without them knowing.

How to secretly view Instagram Story #Method 1

Step 1: Set your phone to flight mode.

Step 2: You can now view the story without the user being aware of your actions.

The strategy works because Instagram preloads multiple stories so that they can be viewed immediately even if the phone isn't connected to a solid network.

How to secretly view Instagram Story #Method 2

Step 1: Turn off your phone's data and Wi-Fi.

Step 2: You will be able to see the Instagram story without the user knowing.

The reason is the same: Instagram preloads numerous stories so that they can be viewed instantly even when the phone isn't connected to the internet.

How to secretly view Instagram Story #Method 3

Several third-party apps and websites allow people to discreetly observe someone's Instagram Story. Chrome IG Story is one of them.

Step 1: The 'Chrome IG Story' Chrome Extension is available for download.

Step 2: Open the Instagram online app and log in using your username and password.

Step 3: You will be able to view the Instagram story without appearing in the view list if you follow the steps correctly.

It's worth noting that these apps/websites aren't particularly safe. You must therefore use them at your own risk.

Live TV

#mute