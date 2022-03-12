Want to sell your old smartphones on Flipkart? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: If you intend to buy a new smartphone and discard your old one, or if you have an old unused one at home, make sure that phones do not end up in a landfill, contributing to e-waste in the environment. Instead, you may now use the Flipkart Sell Back program, which allows consumers to sell used devices and use the proceeds to purchase any product of their choice on Flipkart. According to a Flipkart press release, there are approximately 125 million used smartphones in India, but only 20 million make it to the reconditioned market.

Almost 85% of these used smartphones end up in landfills, adding to the enormous amount of e-waste in the environment. The Flipkart Sell Back programme was formed following the acquisition of Yaantra, an electronics re-commerce web. It is currently operational throughout 1,700 pin codes in places such as Delhi, Kolkata, and Patna.

So, if you have a used smartphone that you want to trade in for other goods on Flipkart, here's how you can do it using the Flipkart Sell Back programme.

Begin by opening the Flipkart app on your smartphone.

Go to the Menu bar and choose Sell Back from the drop-down menu.

You will be directed to the Sell Back Program website.

Click the "Sell Now" button to begin the selling process.

You must provide answers to queries such as the brand name, IMEI number, and so on. Please enter your location and accept the terms and conditions. The worth of your smartphone will be disclosed as soon as you confirm this. That's the end of it. You have completed your task. A Flipkart worker will collect your smartphone within 48 hours. Buyers will receive a Flipkart Electronic Gift Voucher within hours of completing the verification process. The voucher can be redeemed for anything on Flipkart.

