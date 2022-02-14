हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram features

Want to send 'Muted DMs' on Instagram? Here's how to do it

To address such concerns, Instagram has introduced the option of sending a quiet message. 

New Delhi: The majority of people's time nowadays is spent on social media. Social media is no more just for fun; it has evolved into a platform for business, growth, celebrity, and the promotion of art, among other things. Instagram is a prominent and widely utilised social networking tool. Although it is easy to use, there are a few tricks that most people are unaware of.

How many times do you pause before sending a text because the recipient may be awake at an odd hour? To address such concerns, Instagram has introduced the option of sending a quiet message. You may be confused by the mute DM option, but they are not the same. Simply, the sender can control one and the receiver can control the other. You can mute a conversation if you don't want to be alerted to someone's message or any group chat's message.

Here’s how you can send ‘muted’ DMs:

If you're wondering how to send muted DMs, it's actually fairly simple; just follow these simple instructions.

Step 1: Go to the right-hand corner of the app and select the DM section.

Step 2: Choose the user to whom you wish to send a muted DM.

Step 3: Type '@silent' before the text you want to send in the chatbox.

Step 4: Press the "Send" button.

The recipient will receive the text but not the notification of the text in this manner. As a result, if they're at a meeting or driving, your text won't bother them. When they open Instagram, they can view the text and answer when it is convenient for them. The'silent' prompt preceding the main content, on the other hand, will not be visible to the receiver.

