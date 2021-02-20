Want to send voice DMs on Twitter? Here's how to do it

Microblogging platform Twitter has announced that it will start testing voice messages in DMs in three countries globally including India, Brazil, and Japan. To describe it, the feature basically means sending voice messages in DMs on Twitter

The feature is currently at an experimental stage, and Twitter plans to roll it out in phases to users in India. The social media platform allows you to send up to 140 second-long audio messages on Twitter. Voice messages in DMs can be sent only via Twitter’s Android or iOS app but they can be listened to from any device.

It started testing voice messages in DMs last year in Brazil first.

Here’s how you can send voice messages on Twitter DMs.

Open the Twitter app on iOS or Android.

Tap on the envelope icon below to open DMs.

Select the icon next to the text bar to record your voice message.

Once you’re done just hit the send button.

You can also play and listen to your audio before sending it.