Want to share the current location on WhatsApp? Here’s how to do it

Location sharing in WhatsApp happens in two forms- the Current Location sharing option wherein users can share their current location with an individual contact or in a group one time whereas the other one is the Live Location sharing option wherein users share their location continuously for a pre-defined period of time. 

WhatsApp has added so many features and will continue to do so in the near future. One such important feature which often proves to be beneficial is location sharing and live location sharing. Similar to WhatsApp, Truecaller recently launched the Guardians app as a measure to help women share their location with their trusted contacts in case of an emergency. 

Here’s how you can your current location on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open an individual chat and tap on the ‘+’ icon.

Step 2: Tap on More option then tap on Location option.

Step 3: Now, tap on Send your Current Location option.

Here’s how you can your live location on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open an individual chat and tap on the ‘+’ icon.

Step 2: Tap on More option then tap on Location option.

Step 3: Now, tap on Share Live Location option. WhatsApp will ask you to turn on your location services if you haven’t already.

Step 4: Select a time frame: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours.

Step 5: Add a caption and tap on the Send button.

Step 6: To stop sharing the location tap on the Stop Sharing button.

