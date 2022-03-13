Want to share your WhatsApp status on Facebook? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: WhatsApp is continually introducing new features to improve the experience of its users. There is also a feature in this that allows you to share your WhatsApp status on Facebook. If you were unaware of this feature, you might share your WhatsApp status on Facebook by following the procedures outlined below.

How to share WhatsApp status on Facebook:

To begin, open WhatsApp and navigate to Status.

Make a status update if you haven't previously.

You'll notice two sharing options here, depending on whether you want to share a new or old Status.

If you want to share a new status update, go to Maya Status and select Share to Facebook Story.

You may be asked to open or allow the Facebook app here as well. Click it to open the Facebook app.

Come here and choose who you wish to share the Status with. Then select Share Now.

How to share on iPhone

At the same time, go to Share My Status on iPhone or More by My Status on Android to share old status updates.

Then, on More, select Share to Facebook.

Then select Share Now.

On iPhone, tap My Status, and on Android, tap the options next to My Status. Then, tap the extra option (or) next to the Status you wish to post, and last, tap Share to Facebook.

To access the Facebook app, hit Allow or Open if requested. Choose who you wish to share within the Facebook app, then press Share Now.

WhatsApp will reopen when you share the Status.

If there are multiple Statuses, you can select which one to broadcast on Facebook Story.

This feature is only available if you have Facebook or Facebook Lite for Android or the Facebook App for iOS installed on your phone.

