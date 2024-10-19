Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2809139https://zeenews.india.com/technology/want-to-smooth-your-face-on-whatsapp-video-calls-here-s-how-to-activate-beauty-mode-2809139.html
NewsTechnology
WWHATSAPP BEAUTY MODE

Want To Smooth Your Face On WhatsApp Video Calls? Here’s How To Activate Beauty Mode

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that smooths out your facial features. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2024, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Want To Smooth Your Face On WhatsApp Video Calls? Here’s How To Activate Beauty Mode

New Delhi: WhatsApp is always working on new features to improve user experience and security. The latest update brings filters and background support to video calls which gives users more control over their video chats. These additions allow you to customise your video calls, making them more engaging and enjoyable.

However, that’s not all—WhatsApp has also added a feature many will love: Beauty mode. This new addition is designed to improve your appearance during video calls. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Beauty mode, including how to enable it and more.

What is WhatsApp’s Beauty mode for video calls?

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that smooths out your facial features. It is similar to the beauty filters you find on smartphone cameras. This mode improves your appearance during video calls by reducing dark circles, blemishes, and other imperfections, helping you look your best.

How to Activate WhatsApp Beauty Mode

The Beauty mode is available on both Android and iOS. To use it, follow these simple steps:

- Update the App: Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp from the Play Store (Android) or the Apple App Store (iOS).

- Start a Video Call: Open WhatsApp and begin a video call (individual or group).

- Find the Icon: Look for a face mask-like icon on your video feed, next to the ‘low light mode’ option.

- Enable Beauty Mode: Tap on the icon to activate the Beauty mode.

- Enjoy the Smoothness: Once enabled, your face will appear smoother, with enhanced clarity.

For an even better experience, you can combine this feature with the Blur background option.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Terrifying Images from the Yamuna in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Is BJP’s Move with Nayab Singh Saini a Masterstroke?
DNA Video
DNA: Baharich’s Attacker Now to Reveal the Full Story of the Murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?
Dna videos
DNA: Notorious Hamas Commander Yahya Sinwar Killed
Dna videos
DNA: Is Delhi Airport Waqf Board Property?
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar’s Bold Move in Pakistan, shows India’s strength
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Potatoes Seized in Food Safety Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Warns on Demographic Change
DNA Video
DNA: Maid fed the family roti mixed with urine, but why?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK