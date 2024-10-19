Want To Smooth Your Face On WhatsApp Video Calls? Here’s How To Activate Beauty Mode

New Delhi: WhatsApp is always working on new features to improve user experience and security. The latest update brings filters and background support to video calls which gives users more control over their video chats. These additions allow you to customise your video calls, making them more engaging and enjoyable.

However, that’s not all—WhatsApp has also added a feature many will love: Beauty mode. This new addition is designed to improve your appearance during video calls. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Beauty mode, including how to enable it and more.

What is WhatsApp’s Beauty mode for video calls?

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that smooths out your facial features. It is similar to the beauty filters you find on smartphone cameras. This mode improves your appearance during video calls by reducing dark circles, blemishes, and other imperfections, helping you look your best.

How to Activate WhatsApp Beauty Mode

The Beauty mode is available on both Android and iOS. To use it, follow these simple steps:

- Update the App: Make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp from the Play Store (Android) or the Apple App Store (iOS).

- Start a Video Call: Open WhatsApp and begin a video call (individual or group).

- Find the Icon: Look for a face mask-like icon on your video feed, next to the ‘low light mode’ option.

- Enable Beauty Mode: Tap on the icon to activate the Beauty mode.

- Enjoy the Smoothness: Once enabled, your face will appear smoother, with enhanced clarity.

For an even better experience, you can combine this feature with the Blur background option.