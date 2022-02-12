हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Want to stop auto-play of unwanted videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter? Here’s how to do it

This auto-play video feature is convenient for customers, but it consumes more mobile data, drains more battery, and auto-plays undesirable movies.

New Delhi: People nowadays view videos on numerous social media platforms, including Facebook and its app. Videos on Facebook are auto-played while users scroll in order to capture their attention. This auto-play video feature is convenient for customers, but it consumes more mobile data, drains more battery, and auto-plays undesirable movies. You can always disable this functionality if you want.

How to turn off Twitter’s auto-playing videos on Android Platform

Step 1: Simply click on your profile photo.

Step 2: Then select Settings.

Step 3: Go to Video Autoplay and select Never from the drop-down menu.

iOS Platform

Step 1: Toggle the cog (wheel) icon.

Step 2: Go to Settings -> Data.

Step 3: Select Never from the Video Autoplay drop-down menu.

How to turn off Facebook’s auto-playing videos on Android Platform

STEP1: Toggle between the Facebook app and the menu button in the top right corner of the screen.

STEP2: Here you'll find Settings and Privacy, which you'll have to tap to go to Settings.

STEP3: You must tap on 'Media and Contacts' after scrolling down.

STEP4: You must never select AutoPlay videos after tapping on AutoPlay.

On iOS app

STEP1: To access the menu, open the Facebook app and tap the menu button at the bottom of the screen.

STEP2: Then click Settings & Privacy, followed by Settings.

STEP3: When you scroll down, you'll see the choice for Media and Contacts, and you'll want to hit on 'Videos and Photos.'

STEP4: You can now disable the Autoplay option provided here.

How to turn off autoplay videos in Instagram on Android Platform

Step 1: Go to your personal profile page.

Step 2: Toggle between the three dots in the upper right corner.

Step 3: Use Cellular Data Carefully

Step 4: Less Data should be selected.

iOS Platform

Step 1: In the top right corner of Instagram, click the cog (wheel icon).

Step 2: Select Cellular Data.

Step 3: Then select Less Data.

Facebook videosInstagram videosAuto-play video featuremobile data
