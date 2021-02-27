हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Want to switch to another number on WhatsApp? This feature can make you do that

Meanwhile, one of the most useful features of the Facebook-owned platform is the ‘change number feature’. WhatsApp users often plan to change their numbers and in that case, a user needs to insert the SIM card with the new phone number and activate WhatsApp. 

Want to switch to another number on WhatsApp? This feature can make you do that

WhatsApp has been one of the most popular messaging platforms which intrigue users with its new features. However, recently with its privacy policies, it drew huge criticisms. 

Meanwhile, one of the most useful features of the Facebook-owned platform is the ‘change number feature’. WhatsApp users often plan to change their numbers and in that case, a user needs to insert the SIM card with the new phone number and activate WhatsApp. Navigate to the settings option and click on the account tab. Under the tab, a user will see a change number option. 

Then the user needs to click on the option and enter the old phone number along with a new phone number in both the fields in international format. Once a new phone number is entered, the user will get the option to notify contacts with a single click and then can also choose the custom option to notify your contacts manually.

Also, if a user plans to change the WhatsApp number in a new smartphone, then to change the WhatsApp number in a new smartphone, a user will need to create a backup before changing the number. Once that is done, install WhatsApp and register the phone number again. Once registered, restore the backup.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Whatsappwhatsapp featuresWhatsApp policiesWhatsApp Change Number feature
Next
Story

PUBG: New State pre-registrations not started in THESE 3 countries

Must Watch

PT14M16S

Congress Crisis: What will the G-23 faction of Congress party announce?