Want to switch to another number on WhatsApp? This feature can make you do that

WhatsApp has been one of the most popular messaging platforms which intrigue users with its new features. However, recently with its privacy policies, it drew huge criticisms.

Meanwhile, one of the most useful features of the Facebook-owned platform is the ‘change number feature’. WhatsApp users often plan to change their numbers and in that case, a user needs to insert the SIM card with the new phone number and activate WhatsApp. Navigate to the settings option and click on the account tab. Under the tab, a user will see a change number option.

Then the user needs to click on the option and enter the old phone number along with a new phone number in both the fields in international format. Once a new phone number is entered, the user will get the option to notify contacts with a single click and then can also choose the custom option to notify your contacts manually.

Also, if a user plans to change the WhatsApp number in a new smartphone, then to change the WhatsApp number in a new smartphone, a user will need to create a backup before changing the number. Once that is done, install WhatsApp and register the phone number again. Once registered, restore the backup.