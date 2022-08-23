NewsTechnology
SCROLLING SCREENSHOT

Want to take a full-page screenshot in Windows 10 or 11? Here's HOW & all about scrolling screenshot

Scrolling Screenshot allows you to capture entire web pages with just a few taps. Instead of sending multiple screenshots, Scroll Capture will collect everything into a single file that you can share all at once, saving you time and energy. 

Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 02:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Scrolling screenshot allows for capturing entire web pages.
  • Instead of multiple screenshots, scrolling screenshots cover the whole.
  • Scrolling screenshots can be taken on smartphones as well as windows.

Trending Photos

Want to take a full-page screenshot in Windows 10 or 11? Here's HOW & all about scrolling screenshot

New Delhi: While using a browser, there may be something important that you want to save for later. But there are no such options. So what we can do is take screenshots of that part. Taking a screenshot of an appropriate area is a pinch but what if the webpage is long? You might be thinking of taking multiple screenshots.

But do you know that the long portion of a webpage can also be captured in a single screenshot? Yes, it is true by taking a scrolling screenshot. Continue reading to find out the answer to this. (Also Read: Message delete for everyone: WhatsApp Group Admins can delete any message for everyone, new feature in iOS Beta)

Scrolling Screenshot

Scrolling Screenshot allows you to capture entire web pages with just a few taps. Instead of sending multiple screenshots, Scroll Capture will collect everything into a single file that you can share all at once, saving you time and energy. One can take a scrolling screenshot similarly on a PC to how one can on a smartphone. Particularly in the Chrome browser, which offers a variety of plugins to improve your browsing. We'll use an extension on Chrome to capture a scrolling screenshot. (Also Read: Forgotten your wifi password? Here's the step-by-step guide to find your password easily for Windows 7,8,10 &11)

Steps of taking a scrolling screenshot: 

- Install the extension of the Chrome browser.

- On the top right corner of the browser, there is a GoFullPage icon. Click on the icon.

- You can also visit the page by clicking here.

- Go to the webpage of which you want to take a screenshot.

- Click on the GoFullPage option.

After clicking on it, the program will scan the full web page you are on and take a scrolling screenshot. The screenshot is now available for editing, annotation, and download as a PDF or PNG file. The scrolling screenshot can also be shared however you like.

Live Tv

Scrolling ScreenshotscreenshotWindowsWindow 10Window 11

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure