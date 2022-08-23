New Delhi: While using a browser, there may be something important that you want to save for later. But there are no such options. So what we can do is take screenshots of that part. Taking a screenshot of an appropriate area is a pinch but what if the webpage is long? You might be thinking of taking multiple screenshots.

But do you know that the long portion of a webpage can also be captured in a single screenshot? Yes, it is true by taking a scrolling screenshot. Continue reading to find out the answer to this.

Scrolling Screenshot

Scrolling Screenshot allows you to capture entire web pages with just a few taps. Instead of sending multiple screenshots, Scroll Capture will collect everything into a single file that you can share all at once, saving you time and energy. One can take a scrolling screenshot similarly on a PC to how one can on a smartphone. Particularly in the Chrome browser, which offers a variety of plugins to improve your browsing. We'll use an extension on Chrome to capture a scrolling screenshot.

Steps of taking a scrolling screenshot:

- Install the extension of the Chrome browser.

- On the top right corner of the browser, there is a GoFullPage icon. Click on the icon.

- You can also visit the page by clicking here.

- Go to the webpage of which you want to take a screenshot.

- Click on the GoFullPage option.

After clicking on it, the program will scan the full web page you are on and take a scrolling screenshot. The screenshot is now available for editing, annotation, and download as a PDF or PNG file. The scrolling screenshot can also be shared however you like.