Want To Text Someone On WhatsApp Without Saving Their Number? Follow These Simple Steps

New Delhi: WhatsApp has become a go-to platform for billions worldwide. It lets you connect with people through texts, photos, and videos for both personal and professional use. But what if you need to message someone without saving their number? While it's common to save a contact before messaging, there are simple ways to send WhatsApp messages without adding the recipient to your contact list. Here's how!

Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Numbers Using 'Message to Yourself'

- Open the WhatsApp app on your device.

- Tap on the search icon located in the top-right corner.

- Locate your "Message to Yourself" chat in contacts or type "You" in the search box.

- Write or paste the unsaved phone number in your self-chat window and send it.

- Once sent, the number will appear in blue text.

- Tap on the blue number and select the "Chat with" option.

- A chat window with that number will open, allowing you to send messages directly.

Note: Ensure the number you want to message is registered on WhatsApp.

How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving a Number via Group Chat

- Open the WhatsApp group chat where the person you want to message is a member.

- Scroll through the group and tap on the person's number you want to text.

- In the pop-up window, tap the "Message" option.

- The chat window with that person will open, allowing you to send a message directly.

How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving a Number Using a Web Browser

- Open a web browser on your phone.

- Type and enter the link: http://wa.me/91xxxxxxxxxx (replace 'XXXXXXXXXX' with the phone number, including the country code, e.g., https://wa.me/991125387).

- You will be redirected to the WhatsApp screen.

- Click on the green "Continue Chat" button to open the chat window with that number.

How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving a Number Using Truecaller

- Open the Truecaller app on your phone.

- Type and search for the phone number of the person you want to message.

- Truecaller will display the person's profile.

- Scroll down and tap on the WhatsApp button under their profile.

The WhatsApp chat window will open, allowing you to message them directly.

How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving a Number on iPhone

- Open the Apple Shortcuts app on your iPhone.

- Tap on the "Add Shortcut" button to create a new shortcut.

- Install the "WhatsApp to Non-Contact" shortcut.

- Once installed, tap on it to run the shortcut.

- A pop-up will appear asking you to "Choose recipient."

- Enter the phone number, including the country code (e.g., +91 for an Indian number), in the recipient field.

The WhatsApp chat window will open, allowing you to start messaging the person.