Want to turn your photo into WhatsApp stickers? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: WhatsApp first provided stickers to its users in 2018, and it has since been a popular way to use them while chatting. Previously, you had to use third-party programs to generate and send stickers for your images, which took a long time. However, you may now make your sticker without the assistance of a third-party app.

This functionality is currently only available on WhatsApp Web. Custom stickers can be easily created using WhatsApp Web's sticker feature. Here's how to make customised WhatsApp stickers for yourself on special occasions, or if you want to wish someone during an upcoming festival or birthday, you may use these steps to make stickers on WhatsApp.

To recall, WhatsApp introduced WhatsApp Sticker Maker, which allows users to make their own unique stickers. It has added the ability to turn any photo into a WhatsApp sticker. While it is now only available on WhatsApp Web and will be available in the next weeks on WhatsApp's desktop-based client for Windows and Mac, it can be used as your personal WhatsApp account based on an occasion, festival, birthday, or your group chat.

STEP1: Go to any conversation window on WhatsApp Web.

STEP2: Select a sticker by tapping the attachment symbol.

STEP3: It will now launch a File Explorer window. Choose a photo to convert into a WhatsApp sticker.

STEP4: After that, adjust the box's corner and touch the send arrow.

STEP5: Users can save the sticker by right-clicking or long-pressing on it.

STEP7: Also, if you take a photo with a cut background, WhatsApp stickers will not appear the same as they do in third-party apps because the background is not immediately removed in this feature.

