Want to unlock your iPhone wearing a face mask? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: The ability to unlock an iPhone while wearing a face mask has been included in Apple's iOS 15.4 beta release. The feature, however, is currently in development and only available to developers and public beta testers.

While a few early adopters (i.e., well-known YouTube influencers) have gotten their hands on it, many users are still waiting to try it out. Apple has not yet announced a release date for iOS 15.4 stable, but if you can't wait that long, here are a few solutions to try.

The feature is currently accessible in the iOS 15.4 beta version, as previously stated. Furthermore, it is only compatible with the most recent iPhone models, including the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, 13 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max. If you were fortunate enough to receive the beta version, here are the procedures for using FaceID with a mask.

On your iOS device, open the Settings app.

-Then enter your passcode under Face ID & Passcode.

-Toggle on Use Face ID with a Mask after that.

-The Use Face ID with a Mask option is shown on the next slide.

-Set up Face ID while wearing your mask, and you're ready to go.

If you haven't yet received the iOS 15.4 beta or have the most recent iPhone, here's another alternative to consider.

Use Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone

– To begin, go to your iPhone's Settings app.

-After that, choose Face ID & Passcode.

-Scroll down to Unlock with Apple Watch after entering the passcode.

-Toggle on the feature by searching for your Apple Watch.

After you've completed these steps, you'll be able to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask. All you have to do to unlock your phone is lift it up; the gadget will unlock with a haptic touch on your wrist.

