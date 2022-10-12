Want to upgrade your sim from 4G to 5G? Be aware of THESE scams

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the 5G network in India in October 2022. Jio and Airtel have started the service in certain cities and gradually this service will be released in other cities of the country as well. You have to upgrade your 4G SIM to use the 5G service. While going through the process, keep some important things in mind because scammers have come up with a new method that can empty your bank account in the wake of the SIM upgrade. Let us know in detail about the scam.

Many state police departments are warning people against the 5G SIM scam. Through an SMS, scammers are easily able to steal their bank account credentials. (Also Read: WhatsApp update: Check out FIVE BIG upcoming features of WhatsApp in Pics)

How scammers are scamming?

Cyber ​​security units are warning people how they are dodging people in the matter of SIM upgrades. As per the cyber security cell, scammers are sending messages to people asking to follow some steps to upgrade 4G SIM to 5G. The links are being sent in the name of telecom operators. They also demand OTP generally. After entering the OTP, they steal your credentials. (Also Read: 5G: Five things you MUST know about 5G service in India)

What precautions do you have to take?

You have to take care of some things to safeguard from the dangerous scam and keep the money lying in your bank account safe. For unversed, a 5G network can work even on an old 4G SIM and for this, you do not need to upgrade your SIM. These types of messages can get you in the trouble.

5G service is launched in India on October 1 at IMC, New Delhi. Telecom operators are offering the facility in tranches. But they are fully set to offer the service across the country in upcoming years. Airtel and Jio are offering the service in 8 and 13 key cities by December 2022.