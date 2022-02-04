Want to use two WhatsApp accounts on one smartphone? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: For the majority of smartphone users, WhatsApp has become a need. WhatsApp had limited functionalities when it first started in 2009, such as text, video, and photo sharing. Users may now use the app to make payments, make audio and video chats, and even run businesses using it.

WhatsApp has grown in popularity around the world as a result of its vast capabilities, and it has been effective in outshining its competitors.

WhatsApp Business app currently allows users to create either a regular or a business account. However, it should be noted that the Meta-owned app only allows for the creation of one account per phone number. If you have a dual-SIM Android smartphone, however, we have some excellent news for you.

Many Android phone makers allow customers to use WhatsApp on both phone numbers on the same device. So, if you wish to use both of your SIMs for WhatsApp, simply follow the simple instructions outlined below.

Step 1: Most Android phones include capabilities that allow you to clone or replicate an app so that you can create several accounts. Clone Apps in Oppo phones, Twin Apps in Asus, Dual Messenger in Samsung, and Dual Apps in Xiaomi are some of the titles given to this feature by manufacturers.

Step 2: Because the processes for most Androids are the same, you must first enter your phone's settings.

Step 3: Now, depending on the brand of your Android smartphone, look for the clone app or dual app settings.

Step 4 - Open the feature after you've found the settings and look for WhatsApp in the list of options that appears. Other options, such as Facebook and Instagram, are available on most phones.

Step 5: Select WhatsApp and turn on the cloning feature. You can also give the new version a different name to make the two versions stand out.

Step 6 - Return to the home screen, where you'll see two WhatApp icons.

Step 7 - All you have to do now is launch the freshly established WhatsApp app and create an account with your second phone number.

Step 8 -You can now use two WhatsApp accounts on a single Android device.

