Want to use WhatsApp in regional languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bangla? Here's how to do it

New Delhi: WhatsApp is a popular messaging programme in India that can be used not only on Android and iOS, but also on feature phones running the KaiOS operating system. The app will, however, include built-in language change functionality, which will be quite handy in a linguistically varied country like India. Users can still change the language of the app until that happens by fiddling with their phone settings. Users should be aware that altering the phone's language option affects all apps, not only WhatsApp.

If you're wondering how to change the language setting on your Android or KaiOS phone or iPhone, here's how.

Android: Navigate to Settings > In the search bar, type language and input > Choose a language and input method > Language > Now add a Language + to your list. Users will be able to choose from a number of regional language options, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and others.

KaiOS: This OS is primarily used on Jio and Nokia feature phones, and it supports numerous regional languages. Go to Settings > Personalization > Language Selection > Click OK or SELECT after selecting the language you want to use.

iPhone: Unfortunately, Hindi is only supported as a regional language on iPhones. Because barely 1% of the population owns an iPhone, it's uncertain whether the business will add support for more regional languages in the future. Go to Settings > Search for language > Select iPhone Language to change the language.

Users should be aware that after the phone's language is changed, only WhatsApp Settings will affect the text output. The talk will, however, continue to be conducted in English. Users who want to utilise a regional keyboard can install Gboard from the Apple App Store or Google Play and use it to access a range of languages. Assamese, Awadhi, Bengali, Bundeli, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Marathi, and Sanskrit are among the Indian languages supported by the Gboard app. Android phones may have the software preloaded, but iPhone users may need to download it individually.

