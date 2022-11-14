Want to use WhatsApp on two phones? Soon you can use WhatsApp on four devices thanks to Companion mode

Many WhatsApp users often want to use the chat messaging services on two more devices using the same number. However, since WhatsApp allows login into one smartphone at a time, the same is not possible. One can though use WhatsApp on mobile and desktop simultaneously. Now, WhatsApp is working to enable users to access WhatsApp on two or more smartphones simultaneously with the same number and this will be possible using the Companion mode feature.

According to the WABetaInfo website that tracks WhatsApp's upcoming features, WhatsApp has rolled out companion mode to some beta testers. It said that WhatsApp is testing the companion mode for mobile phones by enabling the feature for some beta testers. WhatsApp is providing them with the option to link a second smartphone through the 'Link Device' option. The linking will be through the existing process of QR code scanning.

According to the report, once you link another smartphone, your chat history will sync to that device as well and you will be able to view and reply to the messages, and calls. With this, now a beta tester can link up to 4 devices - two smartphones, one tablet and a desktop with one WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp has around 500 million users in India. This feature once rolled out for all users post-testing, can be helpful not only for data transfer between two smartphones but will also for those who carry two smartphones but want to avail of WhatsApp services using only one number. This will eliminate the need to keep an additional number just for using WhatsApp on two smartphones.

WhatsApp has recently also increased the number of participants in a group to 1024 and rolled out WhatsApp communities feature across the globe. The community feature allows users to form a group of groups. A community can have a maximum of 12 groups.