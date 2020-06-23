watchOS 7 –Prsonalisation, health, fitness features announced for Apple Watch at WWDC 2020

New Delhi: Apple kicked off virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 on June 22, announcing major updates across product portfolio like iPad, Watch and Mac.

Apple announced new watchOS7 that delivers enhanced customisation tools and powerful new health and fitness features to Apple Watch.

Apple Watch now uses the motion sensors, microphone, and on-device machine learning to automatically detect handwashing motions and sounds. It then initiates a 20-second countdown timer, and if the user finishes early, they will be prompted to keep washing.

Apple Watch introduces sleep tracking, taking a holistic approach to sleep by providing valuable tools to help users get the desired amount of sleep, get to bed on time, and create a pre-bedtime routine to meet their sleep goals.

In watchOS 7, Apple Watch wearers can now share watch faces that are infinitely customizable and personalized, inclusive of complications, through Messages or Mail, and discovered through the App Store or even from links through websites and social media channels.

watchOS 7 brings four exciting new workout types supported by powerful heart rate and custom-built motion algorithms: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training, and Cooldown.

The watchOS 7 adds further support for hearing health with headphone audio notifications. Customers can now understand how loudly they are listening to media through their headphones using their iPhone, iPod touch, or Apple Watch, and when these levels may impact hearing over time.